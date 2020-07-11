Heat Advisories Extended Through The Weekend

Many locations hit the century marker Saturday afternoon and evening with some locations reporting temperatures over 103° in some spots. Unfortunately, this wasn’t the worst of the heat...as Sunday and Monday look to hold some of the hottest days of 2020 so far. Temperatures are expected to top off between 102° and 103° each day with heat index values reaching as high as 111°+. For this reason, Heat Advisories continue through 8pm Sunday with extensions into Monday likely given the magnitude of the heat. The Brazos Valley will continue to keep the heat in the forecast through the next several days with little in the way of rain chances and another round of Saharan dust set to arrive by Friday.

Friendly reminders: Limit time outdoors during the warmest parts of the day (noon through 5PM), drink plenty of water, take frequent breaks if you plan on being outside, and if you do plan on getting to outdoor activities, schedule them early in the morning or later in the evening after the sun starts to set. We don’t look to break this pattern too much over the next several days.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy. Low: 78. Wind: SSW 5-10 mph.

Sunday: Mostly sunny and hot. High: 102. Heat index: 106-111. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy. Low: 79. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

Monday: Mostly sunny. High: 103 (Record: 103° set back in 2013). Heat index: 107 - 110. Wind: SSW 5-10 mph.

