Hoping to avoid sudden stop in college football

Sam Houston State Football
By John Wilson
Published: Jul. 11, 2020 at 4:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
There are many questions surrounding the college football season this year as programs deal with the COVID-19 pandemic. One of the biggest questions is will the season start on time. Sam Houston State is scheduled to open the 2020 season September 5 against Tarleton State at Bowers Stadium in Huntsville.

A sudden ending is something Sam Houston State Athletic Director Bobby Williams who played college football and was an assistant coach before becoming an athletic administrator does not want to see happen again. Williams said, “With football being so important part of my life and my family’s life I want to see it started but I want to see it started the right way to and make sure that we’re safe and that we don’t have to stop.” Williams added, “There’s nothing worse. I know I talked to you when we had the shutdown in basketball and shutdown the spring sports. That was a very trying time emotionally for all of us, student athletes especially and I don’t want to go through that again so we have to make sure that we’re in the right situations so that we avoid that situation.”

The Bearkat football regular season schedule currently runs September 5 through November 21.

The Big 10 conference and Pac-12 conference have already announced their football teams will only play conference games this year.

