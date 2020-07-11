Advertisement

Nationwide lumber shortage affecting local businesses

A number of local lumber yard, builders, and contractors confirm they're being affected.
By Jessica Gruenling
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 10:46 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Nationwide, the COVID-19 pandemic is causing a shortage of lumber and pressure treated wood.

A number of local lumber yards, builders, and contractors confirmed to KBTX that they are being negatively impacted.

The shortage comes from more people doing DIY projects, and lumber mills not being able to keep up with the demand. Lumber mills are also dealing with fewer workers and having to shut down if an employee contracts COVID-19.

“It’s slowing us down,” said Deno West, the owner of DENO Fencing.

West says they’ve had to look outside of Bryan and College Station to get supplies.

“We’re actually having to make trips to Houston, make trips out of different towns to try and get lumber,' he said.

West says they’re not trying to raise prices, but they have started to see a back up.

“I’m actually three or four months out. We try to stay back up. That’s the goal. It may sound crazy, but we try to order all of our stuff months a head of time so we don’t have to deal with it but we’re still dealing,” said West.

Some construction companies says they’re also having issues getting things like nails and screws.

