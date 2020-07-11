Advertisement

Popovich had reservations, but Spurs coach ready for restart

(KY3)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 11, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
San Antonio coach Gregg Popovich says he had some reservations about being at the NBA restart at the Disney complex near Orlando, Florida. But after talks with NBA Commissioner Adam Silver and others, he decided it would be smart and safe to be with the Spurs for the resumption of the season. Popovich says it’s about more than basketball. He points to how the league can help make changes in society by raising awareness to social causes and a need to combat racism.

