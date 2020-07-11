SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey voices concern over football season
Published: Jul. 11, 2020 at 2:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey appeared on ESPN Radio with Marty Smith and Ryan McGee Saturday to discuss the upcoming football season. Sankey admitted “We are running out of time to correct and get things right” and his concerns for starting the season during this pandemic are “high to very high.”
Sankey’s interview followed the Pac-12 and Big 10′s announcements of going to a conference-only schedule for fall sports.
