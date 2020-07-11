Associated Press Texas Daybook for Saturday, Jul. 11.

The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for publication or broadcast. You should verify any event you plan to cover.

Please keep the AP in mind when news develops.

To see your Daybooks and events for Texas and other States up to 12 months ahead, speak to your bureau or sales rep about access to AP Planner, or visit http://applanner.com.

--------------------

Sunday, Jul. 12 - Thursday, Jul. 16 CANCELED: McKesson ideaShare event - CANCELED: McKesson ideaShare, annual event for community pharmacy owners * Canceled due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

Location: Austin Convention Center, 500 E Cesar Chavez St, Austin, TX

Weblinks: http://mckessonideashare.com/, https://twitter.com/McKideaShare, #mckessonideashare2020

Contacts: ideaShare, ideaShareSupport@iRegEvents.com, 1 866 325 0365

--------------------

--------------------

Monday, Jul. 13 5th anniversary of Sandra Bland's death - 5th anniversary of the death of Sandra Bland in a Waller County, TX, jail cell, following her arrest 10 Jul 2015 for an alleged assault after being pulled over for a minor traffic violation. Bland was found three days later hanged in her jail cell, which authorities ruled a suicide

--------------------

Monday, Jul. 13 - Friday, Jul. 17 IC EST - International Conference on Environmental Science and Technology

Location: Hilton Houston North, 12400 Greenspoint Dr, Houston, TX

Weblinks: http://www.aasci.org/conference/env/2020/index.html

Contacts: IC EST, Env-conference@AASci.org