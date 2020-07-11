Texas News Digest

Good afternoon! Here’s a look at AP’s general news and sports coverage in Texas at this hour. Questions about coverage plans are welcome and should be directed to the Dallas AP at 972-991-2100, or, in Texas, 800-442-7189. Email: aptexas@ap.org. Terry Wallace is at the desk.

VIRUS OUTBREAK

NEW YORK — A long-expected upturn in U.S. coronavirus deaths has begun, driven by fatalities in states in the South and West, according to data on the pandemic. The number of deaths per day from the virus had been falling for months, and even remained down as states like Florida and Texas saw explosions in cases and hospitalizations — and reported daily U.S. infections broke records several times in recent days. By Mike Stobbe and Nicky Forster. SENT: 1060 words, photos. Moved on general and health news services.

FEDERAL DEATH PENALTY-HISTORY-Q&A

CHICAGO — Executions carried out by federal authorities have stopped, restarted and stopped again for long stretches since the first one in 1790, when U.S. marshals hanged a mariner in Maine for fatally shooting the captain of a slave ship. After a 17-year hiatus, the Trump administration wants to restart federal executions this month in Terre Haute, Indiana. The first was supposed to happen Monday, but it was delayed by an Indiana federal judge’s ruling. The Justice Department appealed that decision. By Legal Affairs Reporter Michael Tarm. SENT: 850 words,

— NO FREE SLURPEES — The coronavirus pandemic has taken away another summertime tradition in the U.S.: There will be no free Slurpees at 7-Elevens on Saturday — July 11 — to hail a date that doubles as an abbreviation of the Dallas-based convenience store chain’s name. SENT: 150 words, photos. Moved on general, financial and oddities news services.

— SUPER MARIO-JACKPOT — An unopened copy of a vintage Super Mario Bros. video game has been sold in Dallas for $114,000 in an auction that underscored the enduring popularity of entertainment created decades ago. SENT: 160 words. Moved on general, entertainment and technology news services.

San Antonio coach Gregg Popovich and Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James are expected to hit the practice floors at the Disney complex in Lake Buena Vista, Florida for the first time Saturday. By Basketball Writer Tim Reynolds. UPCOMING: 700 words, photos by 6 p.m.

— BBA—RANGERS-GALLO — Texas Rangers outfielder Joey Gallo says he doesn’t know if he actually had the coronavirus despite two positive tests, since he never had any symptoms and also had multiple negative tests. He said he planned to have a more extensive antibody test to be sure after a finger-prick test didn’t indicate that he had COVID-19. SENT: 190 words, photos.

Dallas defenseman Roman Polak and Vancouver forward Sven Baertschi on Saturday joined the list of players who won’t be reporting to training camp for the resumption of the NHL season. Baertschi told the Canucks he’d be opting out of participating in the expanded 24-team playoffs, following Calgary defenseman Travis Hamonic informing the Flames he won’t be playing because of family reasons. Polak is not on the Stars’ roster for the start of training camp Monday, and a team spokesman said the 34-year-old veteran won’t be attending at this time. By Hockey Writer Stephen Whyno. SENT: 560 words, photos.

