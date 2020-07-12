Accident temporarily shuts down southbound Highway 6

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -On Saturday night an accident caused southbound Highway 6 to shutdown near Tabor Road in Bryan.

According to the police, the two-vehicle accident occured around 9:20 p.m.

Authorities say a driver was driving under the influence and drove northbound in Highway 6′s southbound lanes causing the accident.

The two vehicles involved in the accident each only had one occupant inside. Each person only had minor injuries according to police.

Officials say the driver was arrested for driving while intoxicated and evading arrest.

As of 10:45 p.m., Highway 6 was reported to be back open.

