Bombers claim series win over Cane Cutters

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos Valley Bombers beat the Acadiana Cane Cutters 6-2 Saturday night at Travis Park. The Bombers have won the first two games of the three game series. The Bombers now have a three game winning streak.

The Bombers will go for a sweep of the Cane Cutters Sunday night at 7:05pm at Travis Park.

The team will have Monday off before opening a three game series with Frisco Tuesday night at 7:05pm at Travis Park.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.