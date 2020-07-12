Advertisement

Bombers claim series win over Cane Cutters

By John Wilson
Published: Jul. 11, 2020 at 10:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos Valley Bombers beat the Acadiana Cane Cutters 6-2 Saturday night at Travis Park. The Bombers have won the first two games of the three game series. The Bombers now have a three game winning streak.

The Bombers will go for a sweep of the Cane Cutters Sunday night at 7:05pm at Travis Park.

The team will have Monday off before opening a three game series with Frisco Tuesday night at 7:05pm at Travis Park.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Bombers claim series win over Cane Cutters

Updated: 1 hour ago
The Brazos Valley Bombers beat the Acadiana Cane Cutters 6-2 Saturday night at Travis Park. The Bombers have won the first two games of the three game series.

Sports

With fans back, Dixon wins at Road America for 3rd straight

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Scott Dixon raced to his third straight victory Saturday with an improbable triumph in the opener of a weekend doubleheader at Road America, as IndyCar welcomed fans to its races for the first time this season.

Sports

Houston Rockets stars miss practice in Florida

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Houston Rockets stars James Harden and Russell Westbrook did not travel with the team to Orlando and did not participate in the team’s first practice.

Sports

Popovich had reservations, but Spurs coach ready for restart

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
San Antonio coach Gregg Popovich says he had some reservations about being at the NBA restart at the Disney complex near Orlando, Florida. But after talks with NBA Commissioner Adam Silver and others, he decided it would be smart and safe to be with the Spurs for the resumption of the season.

Latest News

Sports

Hoping to avoid sudden stop in college football

Updated: 6 hours ago
There are many questions surrounding the college football season this year as programs deal with the COVID-19 pandemic. One of the biggest questions is will the season start on time.

Sports

Aggie Shea Groom has dashing start with Houston Dash

Updated: 6 hours ago
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

Sports

SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey voices concern over football season

Updated: 6 hours ago
Southeastern Conference Commissioner Greg Sankey announces Wednesday, March 11, 2020, that fans will not be allowed in the arena to watch NCAA college basketball games in the SEC tournament in Nashville, Tenn., starting Thursday.

Sports

Hoping to avoid sudden stop in college football

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By John Wilson
There are many questions surrounding the college football season this year as programs deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sports

SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey voices concern over football season

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Tyler Shaw
SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey appeared on ESPN Radio with Marty Smith and Ryan McGee Saturday to discuss the upcoming football season. Sankey admitted “We are running out of time to correct and get things right” and his concerns for the starting the season during this pandemic are “high to very high.”

Sports

Astros cancel another workout amid virus concern

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Houston Astros have canceled their workout after learning that a staff member could have been exposed to a person outside the organization with the coronavirus.