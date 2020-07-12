Advertisement

Brazos County confirms 45 new COVID-19 cases

This is a current count of COVID-19 cases in the Brazos Valley, updated as information is sent in. Additional information on these cases, when available, can be found on the KBTX homepage.
(KBTX)
By Mia Montgomery
Published: Jul. 12, 2020 at 11:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos County Health District has reported 45 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Brazos County. Currently, there are 1,184 active cases.

No new deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours. There have been 35 total deaths in Brazos County related to COVID-19.

23 people are currently hospitalized. Six people were discharged from the hospital in the last 24 hours. 1,787 patients are classified as recovered, which means they have been fever-free for 72 hours without fever-reducing medications, and it has been 10 days after onset of symptoms.

The total number of confirmed positive cases in the county since testing began is 3,006. There have been 23,467 tests performed.

The Brazos County hospital total bed occupancy is at 68 percent, and the total ICU bed occupancy is at 78 percent.

Here is a breakdown of confirmed COVID-19 cases by zip code in Brazos County:

  • 77801: 268
  • 77802: 243
  • 77803: 841
  • 77805: 8
  • 77806: 5
  • 77807: 194
  • 77808: 150
  • 77840: 557
  • 77841: 3
  • 77842: 2
  • 77843: 5
  • 77845: 666
  • 77866: 1
  • 77868: 7
  • Unknown: 56

Zip codes 77843, 77862, 77866, and 77881 are P.O. Boxes and technically should not contain cases since they do not contain patient addresses. They belong to Texas A&M University, Kurten, Wellborn, and Millican respectively.

BRAZOS VALLEY COVID-19 CASES BY COUNTY

CountyActive CasesTotal Cases
Austin82128
Brazos1,1843,006
Burleson72148
Grimes325642
Houston29176
Lee86119
Leon6996
Madison73107
Milam53149
Montgomery1,0403,007
Robertson56111
San Jacinto3563
Trinity2860
Walker5242,392
Waller148235
Washington138351

Most of the Brazos Valley falls under state trauma service area N (Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Leon, Madison, Robertson and Washington counties). Trauma Service Area N currently reports 506 staffed hospital beds with 154 beds available. According to the state’s latest data, the region has 14 available ICU beds and 39 available ventilators. The state’s last update listed 58 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in the hospital.

Austin County has reported 82 active cases of COVID-19 . The county has 128 total cases, and 42 recovered cases.

Burleson County currently has 72 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 148 total cases, and 62 cases have recovered.

Grimes County currently has 107 active community cases. There have been 158 total cases in the county and 77 total cases in Navasota. Grimes County has reported 33 recoveries and two deaths. The TDCJ has reported 218 active cases and 484 total cases. There have been 251 recoveries and 15 deaths.

According to its website, Houston County has confirmed 176 total cases of COVID-19. There are 29 active cases and 62 cases are recovered. There has been one COVID-19 related death. Eastham prison is no longer included in these numbers because there are currently no active cases at Eastham Prison.

Lee County has reported 86 active cases. The county has a total of 119 cases, with 16 recoveries and 3 deaths.

Leon County currently has 69 active cases. The county has 96 total cases, with 18 recoveries.

Madison County has reported 73 active cases. The county has a total of 107 cases with 24 recoveries.

Milam County currently has 53 active cases of COVID-19. There have been 149 total cases and 96 recovered cases. There are currently six patients hospitalized, and one COVID-19 related death.

Montgomery County has 1,040 active cases of COVID-19. There have been 3,007 total cases and 1,926 recovered cases. There are currently 41 hospitalizations and there have been 41 COVID-19 related deaths.

Robertson County has 56 active COVID-19 cases, with 111 total cases. Currently, 30 patients have recovered and there are no reported deaths.

San Jacinto County currently has 35 active cases of COVID-19. The county has a total of 63 cases with 28 recoveries.

Trinity County currently has 28 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 60 total cases with 28 recoveries.

Walker County has 2,392 total cases of COVID-19. Out of the total, 524 cases are active in the community and 191 are recovered community cases. 1,677 cases are from the TDCJ. For more information on Walker County COVID-19 case numbers, click here.

Waller County has 148 active cases of COVID-19. There are 235 total cases and 78 recovered cases.

Washington County currently has 138 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 351 total cases with 210 recoveries and 32 deaths.

For the latest updates from TDCJ, click here.

ACROSS TEXAS

View the state's coronavirus dashboard for the latest COVID-19 case information.

Statewide, Texas has an estimated 119,470 active cases and 127,880 recoveries. There have been 250,462 total cases reported and 2,710,290 total tests (both viral and antibody).

To date, 3,112 Texans have died from COVID-19.

247 of 254 counties in the state of Texas are currently reporting cases. Harris County leads the state in total cases with 42,000 cases reported.

The state’s last update was provided on July 11 at 3:35 p.m.

