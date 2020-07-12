Brazos Valley Food Bank will modify operations after employee tests positive for COVID-19

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The week of July 13, the Brazos Valley Food Bank will operate in a modified manner after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

Theresa Mangapora, the Executive Director of the Brazos Valley Food Bank, says they were notified Thursday of the employee’s positive test. The employee works in the warehouse. Mangapora says all those who came in contact with them were notified. It also means that all employees in the warehouse have to quarantine until they get they tested.

“All those staff are pretty much everyone that works on the end of processing our food and making sure that our food goes out, so we had the hard decision of basically Friday we were not able to fulfill deliveries.”

While figuring out what the plan would be for the week of July 13th, a board member stepped up.

“He’s an army vet, and he’s done a lot of project management and logistic type work. He was like I’ve got this week off let me come and do what I can do,” said Mangapora.

The board member and two other temporary employees will fill the void for the week. They’ll be able to fulfill orders, but won’t be delivering them.

“We’re not going to be delivering to agencies. That’s more of a risk insurance with our vehicles and equipment and them not getting the proper training because they’re just going to dive in Monday morning, but they are going to pull any orders that are outstanding and get them ready and they’ll put them in trucks for any of our partners to come get,” said Mangapora.

Mangapora says most of their partner agencies have enough food for the week. For the larger sites that need food, the Houston Food Bank might help out.

The summer backpacks, senior bags, and Q kits will still be fulfilled.

If you do want to drop off food to the Brazos Valley Food Bank, you are encouraged to call ahead (979) 789-3663 to reserve a time.

Mangapora says they are waiting for the test results of the other employees and will continue to modify their plans for the coming weeks as those results become available.

