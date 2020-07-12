Bryan woman arrested for DWI after crashing her vehicle several times

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A Bryan woman was arrested Friday after police say she crashed her vehicle into a telephone pole and a business’s sign.

Robin Schenewerk, 62, was charged with driving while intoxicated.

It happened at a little after 7:30 p.m. BPD said they got a call about a major accident involving a possible intoxicated driver at the 2600 block of Finfeather Road.

Authorities say they saw Schenewerk’s vehicle drive through a parking lot, hit a curb causing it to become airborne, and then crash into a telephone pole snapping it in half.

After hitting the pole, the car then continued forward and came to a stop after hitting a sign belonging to a business located on Finfeather Road.

Schenewerk was transported to CHI St. Joseph Regional Health to be treated for her injuries.

At the hospital, Schenewerk told authorities she had drank six 16 oz. beers.

Schenewerk was booked into the Brazos County Detention Center under a $2,000 bond.

BTU also responded to the scene of the accident and secured the exposed live electrical wires that were damaged in the crash.

