Advertisement

Bryan woman arrested for DWI after crashing her vehicle several times

Bryan woman arrested for DWI Friday night.
Bryan woman arrested for DWI Friday night.(Brazos County Detention Center)
By Fallon Appleton
Published: Jul. 11, 2020 at 7:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A Bryan woman was arrested Friday after police say she crashed her vehicle into a telephone pole and a business’s sign.

Robin Schenewerk, 62, was charged with driving while intoxicated.

It happened at a little after 7:30 p.m. BPD said they got a call about a major accident involving a possible intoxicated driver at the 2600 block of Finfeather Road.

Authorities say they saw Schenewerk’s vehicle drive through a parking lot, hit a curb causing it to become airborne, and then crash into a telephone pole snapping it in half.

After hitting the pole, the car then continued forward and came to a stop after hitting a sign belonging to a business located on Finfeather Road.

Schenewerk was transported to CHI St. Joseph Regional Health to be treated for her injuries.

At the hospital, Schenewerk told authorities she had drank six 16 oz. beers.

Schenewerk was booked into the Brazos County Detention Center under a $2,000 bond.

BTU also responded to the scene of the accident and secured the exposed live electrical wires that were damaged in the crash.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Brazos Valley Food Bank will modify operations after employee tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By Jessica Gruenling
This week the Brazos Valley Food Bank will operate in a modified manner after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

News

Saturday Evening Weather Update 7/11

Updated: 1 hours ago
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Local school leaders working on back to school plans

Updated: 2 hours ago
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Brazos County Judge, medical experts talk about impact of herd immunity for COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

Latest News

News

Brazos County confirms 60 new COVID-19 cases

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Mia Montgomery
This is a current count of COVID-19 cases in the Brazos Valley based on the information provided to KBTX. Additional information on these cases can be found on the local news page.

News

Chip and Joanna Gaines provide details on new lifestyle shops set to open this fall

Updated: 9 hours ago
Chip and Joanna Gaines unveiled plans in February for the expansion of the grounds of the Silos in downtown Waco.

News

Friday Night Weather Update 7/10

Updated: 21 hours ago
Friday Night Weather Update 7/10 | News Three At Ten

News

Nationwide lumber shortage affecting local businesses

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Jessica Gruenling
Nationwide the COVID-19 pandemic is causing a shortage of lumber and pressure treated wood.

News

After 20 years of service, Kelley McKethan retires from Bryan PD

Updated: 22 hours ago
Retirement ceremony held on Friday.

News

How to prepare for the triple digit weekend

Updated: 22 hours ago
This weekend the Brazos Valley will see triple digit temperatures. It’s nothing new for summer in Texas, but doctor’s say it’s important to be prepared.