Latest Texas news, sports, business and entertainment at 9:20 p.m. CDT

AP-US-FATAL-POLICE-SHOOTING-TEXAS

2 officers killed in shootout in south Texas border town

MCALLEN, Texas (AP) — Authorities say two police officers have been shot and killed in a South Texas border town after reportedly responding to a disturbance call. Texas Department of Public Safety spokesman Lt. Christopher Olivarez says both of the McAllen police officers were shot Saturday on the south side of the city and transported to an area hospital. Olivarez says DPS sent troopers to secure the scene after the McAllen Police Department asked them for assistance. He noted that his agency received a call about the incident around 4:30 p.m. An investigation is ongoing. No further information was immediately available.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-TEXAS

COVID-19 continues its grim record-setting pace in Texas

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The new coronavirus continues to cut its record-setting swath through Texas as state officials reported a record 10,351 new cases for the day Saturday. That brought the total cases of COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus, to just over a quarter-million dating to the start of tracking in early March. A record 10,083 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, while 99 new fatalities were reported Saturday. The total is second only to the record 105 reported Thursday. Harris County has the most active cases with almost 27,000, with Dallas County coming in a distant second with 12,996.

BC-VIRUS OUTBREAK

Coronavirus deaths take a long-expected turn for the worse

NEW YORK (AP) — The number of deaths per day from the coronavirus in the U.S. had been falling for months, and even remained down as some states saw explosions in cases. But now a long-expected upturn has begun, driven by fatalities in states in the South and West. Over the past two weeks, data shows daily reported deaths increased in 27 states. Researchers now expect deaths to rise for at least some weeks, but some think the count probably will not go up as dramatically as it did in the spring. Meanwhile, the number of New Yorkers hospitalized with the coronavirus has fallen to the lowest point since mid-March. And Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom are reopening Saturday.

FEDERAL DEATH PENALTY-HISTORY-Q&A

Q&A: US government not as prolific an executioner as states

CHICAGO (AP) — President Donald Trump's administration wants to restart federal executions this month, 17 years after the last one. Executions carried out by federal authorities have stopped, restarted and stopped again for long stretches since the first one in 1790, when U.S. marshals hanged a mariner in Maine for fatally shooting the captain of a slave ship. The federal government has never been a prolific executioner, putting to death just a few hundred people since the 1700s. States, meanwhile, have executed more than 15,000 people. The vast majority of executions in recent decades have been by lethal injection. That's the only method authorized for federal executions.

BLACK NAVAL PILOT

US Navy welcomes 1st Black female Tactical Aircraft pilot

KINGSVILLE, Texas (AP) — The U.S. Navy has welcomed its first Black female Tactical Aircraft pilot. The Navy on Thursday recognized that Lt. j.g. Madeline Swegle had completed naval flight school and would later this month receive the flight officer insignia known as the “Wings of Gold.” The Naval Air Training Command tweeted that Swegle is the Navy’s “first known Black female TACAIR pilot.” According to Stars and Stripes, Swegle is from Burke, Virginia, and graduated from the U.S. Naval Academy in 2017. Officials say she is assigned to the Redhawks of Training Squadron 21 in Kingsville, Texas.

AP-US-ODD-SUPER-MARIO-JACKPOT

Vintage Super Mario Bros. video game sells for $114,000

DALLAS (AP) — An unopened copy of a vintage Super Mario Bros. video game has been sold for $114,000 in an auction that underscored the enduring popularity of entertainment created decades ago. A bidder who wished to remain anonymous snapped up an early version of the pioneering Super Mario Bros. game released in 1985 for Nintendo’s NES console during an auction conducted Friday by Dallas-based Heritage Auctions. The $114,000 price eclipsed Heritage Auctions’ previous record amount for a video game, which was a $100,150 bid made early last year for an unopened copy of the same game.

AP-US-ODD-NO-FREE-SLURPEES

Pandemic leads 7-Eleven to forgo free Slurpees on 7-11

DALLAS (AP) — The coronavirus pandemic has taken away another summertime tradition in the U.S.: There will be no free Slurpees at 7-Elevens on Saturday — July 11 — to hail a date that doubles as an abbreviation of the convenience store’s name. 7-Eleven has been giving away its slushy beverage to all customers for nearly 20 years on July 11, but it scrapped the promotion this summer to reduce the risk of people flocking to its stores and possibly catching the coronavirus. Instead, the Dallas-based chain decided to donate 1 million meals to Feeding America, a hunger relief group. About 33 million people with a 7-Eleven app on their phones can still get a free medium Slurpee during July.

AP-US-MISSING-SOLDIER-TEXAS

Army: Independent probe coming after Fort Hood soldier death

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — U.S. Army officials say they will begin an independent review of the command climate at Fort Hood following calls for a more thorough investigation into the killing of a soldier from the Texas base. Secretary of the Army Ryan D. McCarthy said Friday he will direct the review and that it will be conducted by an independent panel of congressional representatives selected in collaboration with League of United Latin American Citizens. The panel will examine claims and historical data of discrimination, harassment and assault. The review comes after the death of 20-year-old Spc. Vanessa Guillen. Investigators say she was bludgeoned to death at Fort Hood by fellow a fellow soldier.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-TEXAS

Virus surge visible across Texas: 'The tsunami is here'

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas has surpassed 10,000 hospitalized coronavirus patients for the first time. The new marker Friday comes at the end of what has been the deadliest week in Texas since the pandemic began. Texas' Republican senators, John Cornyn and Ted Cruz, joined in a letter Friday asking the nation's Health and Human Services secretary for a field hospital in the Rio Grade Valley. Hospitals have become overwhelmed with patients along the Texas-Mexico border and doctors say they're running out of room.

OFFICERS SHOT-TEXAS

Police: Gunman shoots 2 Texas officers, hits 3rd in holster

RENO, Texas (AP) — Authorities say two law enforcement officers were shot when a suspect in his sister's death fired on them in North Texas. Police in Reno, about 20 miles northwest of Fort Worth, say suspect Lain Christian ultimately killed himself. The incident happened Thursday night after officers were called to a home near the Parker-Tarrant county line in which a man had barricaded himself after killing his sister and his mother escaped. A Reno officer who was shot in the arm. A Parker County deputy who was also shot was treated and released from a hospital.