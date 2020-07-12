NJCAA expected to announce football season moving to spring

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The NJCAA announced they would make an official plan on Monday to move the majority of competition to the spring. As reported by CBS Sports, this announcement would include Junior Colleges moving their football season to the spring.

In regards to the upcoming academic year, the @NJCAA Presidential Advisory Council has recommended that a majority of competition move to the spring semester of 2021.



An official plan of action will be determined on Monday, July 13.



Statement⬇️ pic.twitter.com/A8KVE6qej6 — NJCAA (@NJCAA) July 9, 2020

This of course would effect Blinn College. The Bucaneers have typically started their season in late August and ran through October. Now Blinn, along with every other JuCo program, will not start their season until after the traditional National Signing Day in February. According to a report from The Athletic, the expected spring schedule will 8 games from the end of March through the end of May.

The announcement of a spring season by the NJCAA on Monday would come on the same day SEC athletic directors are expected to meet to discuss the fall sports season. Both the Pac-12 and Big Ten have moved to conference-only schedules for the fall, and the Ivy League has moved their fall sports schedules to the spring.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.