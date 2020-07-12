Advertisement

O’Ward earns pole for 2nd race of Road America doubleheader

(WTVG)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 12, 2020 at 2:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ELKHART LAKE, Wis. (AP) - Pato O’Ward has won the pole for the second half of a weekend IndyCar doubleheader at Road America.

O’Ward, a Chevy driver for Arrow McLaren SP, had a time of 1 minute, 44.8971 seconds on a course that stretches slightly over 4 miles and includes 14 turns. It’s the first career pole for the 21-year-old from Mexico, who is seeking his first IndyCar victory.

With O’Ward on the pole and the 20-year-old Colton Herta qualifying second, Sunday’s race will have the youngest front row in IndyCar history.

Scott Dixon qualified sixth as he chases his fourth straight victory and 50th of his career. Dixon has been the only driver to win an IndyCar race this season. Three races into the season, Dixon already owns a commanding 62-point lead in the points standings. Second-place Simon Pagenaud (see-MOHN’ PA'-zheh-noh) is closer to 20th place than first.

Dixon, of Chip Ganassi Racing, is the first driver to win three straight IndyCar events since Pagenaud did it in 2006.

This weekend’s doubleheader marks the first time spectators have been allowed during this pandemic-delayed season.

