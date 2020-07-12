Peak of our Current Heatwave Expected Monday

Boy, howdy...it is hot out there. For another day, a HEAT ADVISORY has been extended another 24 hours. (Currently slated to expire at 8pm Monday, but will likely be carried into Tuesday and potentially Wednesday as well). Monday is expected to be the hottest day of this current heatwave with a majority of the Brazos Valley reaching highs between 100° and 103°. Factor in the humidity and it will feel more like 107° - 111° through the afternoon and early evening hours. Eyes will be on the thermometer at Easterwood Airport late in the day. Current forecast temperature for Bryan-College Station: 102°. Record high for the day: 105°, set back in 1901.

One last triple-digit day is in the works Tuesday with afternoon thermometers slated to touch 99° - 102° area-wide. That said, just because we can bring back double-digit highs, do not expect much of a break in the heat. High pressure remains in full control of our weather pattern this week with highs holding steady between 98° and 99° each afternoon. Could a spot of rain show up in the late afternoon & pre-sunrise hours? Sure -- not ruled out starting Friday afternoon. Still, that rain would be very few and far between, leaving most of us high & dry for another 7 to 10 days. Subtle changes to note: breezy winds at 10-15mph are expected Tuesday and Wednesday, and hazy skies / Saharan dust may return briefly Friday.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy. Low: 78. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

Monday: Mostly sunny. High: 102 (Record: 105° set back in 1901). Heat index: 107 - 111. Wind: S 5-10 mph, G. 15 mph.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy. Low: 77. Wind: S 5-15 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High: 101. Heat index: 105-110. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

