Rosenqvist surges at Road America for 1st IndyCar victory

(WTVG)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 12, 2020 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
ELKHART LAKE, Wis. (AP) - Felix Rosenqvist passed Pato O’Ward on the next-to-last lap and earned his first career victory Sunday in the second half of an IndyCar doubleheader at Road America.

Rosenqvist won by 2.8699 seconds and became the first driver other than Chip Ganassi Racing teammate Scott Dixon to take an IndyCar race this year. Dixon’s three-race winning streak ended with a 12th-place finish.

O’Ward and Rosenqvist were both chasing their first career victories, and they traded the lead throughout the second half of the race.

O’Ward, who had the pole position, pulled ahead in the 43rd of 55 laps. Rosenqvist gradually cut into his lead and finally passed him at Turn 7 of this 14-turn road course that’s just over 4 miles long.

Alexander Rossi, who won at Road America last year, finished third for the best result of what has been a disappointing season for the Andretti Autosport driver.

