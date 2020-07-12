Advertisement

Survivor searching for dog that escaped after she was hit by accused drunk driver

Police say a 68-year-old man from Bryan was intoxicated Saturday night when he drove the wrong way on Highway 6.
Bryan police say a drunk driver hit another vehicle Saturday on Highway 6. The survivor of that crash is now missing her dog named 'Bella'.
Bryan police say a drunk driver hit another vehicle Saturday on Highway 6. The survivor of that crash is now missing her dog named 'Bella'.(KBTX)
By Rusty Surette
Published: Jul. 12, 2020 at 2:49 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The search for a dog named Bella is happening now after the emotional support animal ran away from the scene of a crash involving a suspected drunk driver on Saturday night in Bryan.

The crash occurred around 9:30 p.m. on Highway 6 between Tabor Road and Woodville Road.

Megan Murray says after she was hit head-on by the suspect, her Jeep rolled over, and Bella ran away from the scene in the direction of a nearby church.

Murray has spent Sunday in the area going to different neighborhoods to search for her dog. Bella is a Dachshund Mix, three to four years old, brown and tan, and was wearing a pink collar and bandana at the time of the crash. Anyone who sees Bella is urged to call Murray at 979-450-4294 or John Murray at 979-777-5644.

Bryan police say the man who caused the crash is Erasmo Rojo-Marquez, 68, of Bryan. Police said he was in a 1998 Ford Explorer and was driving northbound in the southbound lanes of Highway 6 when he hit Murray’s Jeep. A police officer who was in the area saw the Explorer going the wrong way and made several attempts to get Rojo-Marquez to stop, according to the report.

Rojo-Marquez told police he had only consumed two beers prior to the crash. In the arrest report, officers on scene said they could smell alcohol on him.

Rojo-Marquez remains in the Brazos County Detention Center on bonds totaling $7,000. He’s charged with Evading Arrest in a Vehicle and Driving While Intoxicated.

Neither Murray nor Rojo-Marquez suffered serious injuries.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Virus spread, not politics should guide schools, doctors say

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By LINDSEY TANNER
Children infected with coronavirus are more likely than adults to have mild illnesses, but their risk for severe disease and death isn't zero.

News

Brazos County confirms 45 new COVID-19 cases

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Mia Montgomery
This is a current count of COVID-19 cases in the Brazos Valley based on the information provided to KBTX. Additional information on these cases can be found on the local news page.

News

Accident temporarily shuts down southbound Highway 6

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Jessica Gruenling
An accident causes southbound Highway 6 to shutdown in Bryan.

News

Saturday Night Weather Update 7/11

Updated: 16 hours ago
Saturday Night Weather Update 7/11 | News Three At Ten

Latest News

News

Brazos Valley Food Bank will modify operations after employee tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 17 hours ago
The warehouse will fulfill orders, but not make deliveries.

News

Two officers killed in shootout in south Texas border town

Updated: 17 hours ago
Two police officers were shot and killed Saturday in a South Texas border town after reportedly responding to a disturbance call, authorities said.

News

2 officers killed in shootout in south Texas border town

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Two police officers were shot and killed Saturday in a South Texas border town after reportedly responding to a disturbance call, authorities said.

News

Brazos Valley Food Bank will modify operations after employee tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Jessica Gruenling
This week the Brazos Valley Food Bank will operate in a modified manner after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

News

Bryan woman arrested for DWI after crashing her vehicle several times

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Fallon Appleton
The woman crashed both into a telephone pole and a business's sign with her vehicle.

News

Saturday Evening Weather Update 7/11

Updated: 20 hours ago
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.