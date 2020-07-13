Brazos County confirms 60 new COVID-19 cases

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos County Health District has reported 60 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Brazos County. Currently, there are 1,123 active cases.

No new deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours. There have been 35 total deaths in Brazos County related to COVID-19.

23 people are currently hospitalized. Three people were discharged from the hospital in the last 24 hours. 1,908 patients are classified as recovered, which means they have been fever-free for 72 hours without fever-reducing medications, and it has been 10 days after onset of symptoms.

The total number of confirmed positive cases in the county since testing began is 3,066. There have been 23,997 tests performed.

The Brazos County hospital total bed occupancy is at 64 percent, and the total ICU bed occupancy is at 73 percent.

The Brazos County Health District emphasized that the number of cases reported today is lower due to the weekend. This is not an indication that we are seeing a decrease in cases.

Here is a breakdown of confirmed COVID-19 cases by zip code in Brazos County:

77801: 272

77802: 248

77803: 857

77805: 8

77806: 5

77807: 200

77808: 154

77840: 563

77841: 3

77842: 2

77843: 5

77845: 685

77866: 1

77868: 7

Unknown: 56

Zip codes 77843, 77862, 77866, and 77881 are P.O. Boxes and technically should not contain cases since they do not contain patient addresses. They belong to Texas A&M University, Kurten, Wellborn, and Millican respectively.

BRAZOS VALLEY COVID-19 CASES BY COUNTY

County Active Cases Total Cases Austin 86 130 Brazos 1,123 3,066 Burleson 85 151 Grimes 293 613 Houston 40 103 Lee 42 98 Leon 78 97 Madison 61 74 Milam 53 149 Montgomery 538 1,359 Robertson 83 93 San Jacinto 33 85 Trinity 28 69 Walker 524 2,392 Waller 98 229 Washington 183 351

Most of the Brazos Valley falls under state trauma service area N (Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Leon, Madison, Robertson and Washington counties). Trauma Service Area N currently reports 509 staffed hospital beds with 172 beds available. According to the state’s latest data, the region has 11 available ICU beds and 40 available ventilators. The state’s last update listed 58 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in the hospital.

Austin County has reported 86 active cases of COVID-19 . The county has 130 total cases.

Burleson County currently has 85 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 151 total cases, and 63 cases have recovered.

Grimes County currently has 107 active cases. There have been 81 total cases in the county and 77 total cases in Navasota. Grimes County has reported 33 recoveries. The TDCJ has reported 186 active cases and 459 total cases. There have been 227 recoveries and 15 deaths.

According to its website, Houston County has confirmed 103 total cases of COVID-19. There are 40 active cases and 62 cases are recovered. There has been one COVID-19 related death. Eastham prison is no longer included in these numbers because there are currently no active cases at Eastham Prison.

Lee County has reported 42 active cases. The county has a total of 98 cases, with 47 recoveries and 3 deaths.

Leon County currently has 78 active cases. The county has 97 total cases, with 18 recoveries.

Madison County has reported 61 active cases. The county has a total of 74 cases with 13 recoveries.

Milam County currently has 53 active cases of COVID-19. There have been 149 total cases and 96 recovered cases. There are currently six patients hospitalized, and one COVID-19 related death.

Montgomery County has 1,040 active cases of COVID-19. There have been 3,007 total cases and 1,926 recovered cases. There are currently 41 hospitalizations and there have been 41 COVID-19 related deaths.

Robertson County has 83 active COVID-19 cases, with 93 total cases. Currently, 10 patients have recovered and there are no reported deaths. Below are the zip codes associated with active cases:

77859 - 41

77856 - 28

77837 - 7

76629 - 6

77867 - 1

San Jacinto County currently has 33 active cases of COVID-19. The county has a total of 85 cases with 30 recoveries.

Trinity County currently has 28 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 69 total cases with 32 recoveries.

Walker County has 2,392 total cases of COVID-19. Out of the total, 524 cases are active in the community and 191 are recovered community cases. 1,677 cases are from the TDCJ. For more information on Walker County COVID-19 case numbers, click here.

Waller County has 98 active cases of COVID-19. There are 229 total cases and 131 recovered cases.

Washington County currently has 138 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 351 total cases with 181 recoveries and 32 deaths.

For the latest updates from TDCJ, click here.

ACROSS TEXAS

Statewide, Texas has an estimated 122,828 active cases and 132,638 recoveries. There have been 258,658 total cases reported and 2,757,859 total tests (both viral and antibody).

To date, 3,192 Texans have died from COVID-19.

247 of 254 counties in the state of Texas are currently reporting cases. Harris County leads the state in total cases with 43,939 cases reported.

The state’s last update was provided on July 12 at 3:30 p.m.