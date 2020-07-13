Cane Cutters pick up final win of the series over the Bombers 4-1

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - After the Brazos Valley Bombers won the first two games of the series, The Acadiana Cane Cutters wrapped up the series with a 4-1 win Sunday night at Travis Park.

The Cane Cutters got on the board first just as they had all 3 games of the series. Zavier Moore hit a 2 RBI single to go up 2-0 at the end of the 1st inning. Then in the 4th, Will Veillon hit a solo home run to give the Cane Cutters a 3-0 lead.

The Bombers finally got on the board in the bottom of the 4th. Jeffrey David hit a RBI double that scored Aggie Bryce Blaum. That was the lone run for the Bombers. Blaum finished with 2 hits on 4 at-bats. Jeffrey David and Kelby Weyler also finished with 2 hits a piece.

The Bombers move to 6-3 on the season and will be back in action at Travis Park on Tuesday to take on the Frisco Roughriders.

