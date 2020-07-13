Advertisement

Cane Cutters pick up final win of the series over the Bombers 4-1

By Tyler Shaw
Published: Jul. 12, 2020 at 10:18 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - After the Brazos Valley Bombers won the first two games of the series, The Acadiana Cane Cutters wrapped up the series with a 4-1 win Sunday night at Travis Park.

The Cane Cutters got on the board first just as they had all 3 games of the series. Zavier Moore hit a 2 RBI single to go up 2-0 at the end of the 1st inning. Then in the 4th, Will Veillon hit a solo home run to give the Cane Cutters a 3-0 lead.

The Bombers finally got on the board in the bottom of the 4th. Jeffrey David hit a RBI double that scored Aggie Bryce Blaum. That was the lone run for the Bombers. Blaum finished with 2 hits on 4 at-bats. Jeffrey David and Kelby Weyler also finished with 2 hits a piece.

The Bombers move to 6-3 on the season and will be back in action at Travis Park on Tuesday to take on the Frisco Roughriders.

Cane Cutters pick up final win of the series over the Bombers 4-1

