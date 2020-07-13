Help impact area foster children with Voices for Children

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Voices for Children is hosting two programs that benefit children in foster care and the nonprofit is seeking volunteers and donations. On average, the child advocacy organization sees 14 cases per month; however, they have already seen 12 additional cases in the past week alone, according to Voices for Children.

Currently, Voices for Children has two ways the community can help. One is becoming a Court Appointed Special Advocates® (CASAs) and the other is by donating to the Shop for CASA Kids Drive.

According to the Voices for Children’s website, A CASA volunteer will go to court and talk about the best interests of abused or neglected children. CASA volunteers get to know their appointed children very well through meetings, interviews, and reviewing records.

“Our volunteers are wonderful, amazing, generous folks who give of their time advocating for kids who have been removed from their homes because of abuse and neglect. And they make a huge impact in the lives of the kids we that serve.”

The first step in becoming a CASA is attending an orientation session. The nonprofit is currently holding these orientation sessions via Zoom. The sessions will last about an hour-long and provide information about the commitment. The next orientations are July 13 at noon and July 28 at noon. For more information on the orientations, click here.

Additionally, Voices for Children is also in the midst of hosting a clothing and backpack drive. The Shop for CASA kids drive benefits children in the seven area counties, Brazos, Burleson, Freeston, Grimes, Leon, Limestone, and Madison, and provides them with two new back to school outfits and a backpack.

“These children have seen a lot of people in their lives, and to be able to have that new back to school outfit and that new backpack when they go to school, I think is just something that really helps with their self-esteem and helps makes things feel more normalized.”

Voices for Children is accepting monetary donations for the drive, but if you want to donate items, they are looking for backpacks, socks, shoes, diapers, baby wipes, and other items.

If you would like to help out with the Shop for CASA kids drive, you can fill this form. Donations can be dropped off during business hours at the Voices for Children office; however, there are also various donation sites across the Brazos Valley accepting items. A list of these locations can be seen here.

Voices for Children needs help with the shopping part of the drive as well. They need someone to help make purchases using the donated money.

Donations can also be made by clicking here. All donations are due by July 24 at 5 p.m. Voices for Children is located at 115 North Main Street in Bryan.

