Here is the latest Texas sports news from The Associated Press

HERRIMAN, Utah (AP) — Bayley Feist scored early and the Washington Spirit held off the Houston Dash for a 1-0 victory on Sunday in the National Women’s Soccer League’s Challenge Cup. Feist grabbed a pass from Ashley Hatch and scored from atop the penalty area in the 16th minute. Rachel Daly had a good chance for the Dash in the final minutes of the opening half but her angled shot hit the far corner of the crossbar. The Spirit moved into second place in the tournament standings with the win.