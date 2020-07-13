Advertisement

June 2020 tied as Earth’s 3rd hottest on record

Year-to-Date temperatures currently put 2020 on pace as the second hottest on record globally
2020 is currently on pace to be the hottest year on record GLOBALLY.
2020 is currently on pace to be the hottest year on record GLOBALLY.(Climate Central)
By Shel Winkley
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 1:45 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

July 13th, 2020- (NOAA) -

Earth’s persistent warming trend last month vaulted June 2020 to the third-hottest June on record — a tie with 2015.

Warm temperatures from January-through-June pushed the year to date to second highest in the 141-year climate record, according to scientists at NOAA’s National Centers for Environmental Information.

Here’s a closer look into NOAA’s latest monthly global climate report:

Climate by the numbers: June 2020

The average global temperature in June was 1.66 degrees F (0.92 of a degree C) above the 20th-century average of 59.9 degrees F (15.5 degrees C), tying with 2015 as the third-highest June temperature in the 141-year record. Only June 2016 and June 2019 were hotter.

Last month was also the 44th-consecutive June and the 426th-consecutive month with temperatures above average. Nine of the 10 warmest Junes have occurred since 2010.

The year to date (YTD) | January through June 2020

The year-to-date average global temperature was 1.93 degrees F (1.07 degrees C) above the 20th-century average. This is just 0.09 of a degree F (0.05 of a degree C) behind the record high set in 2016 for the same YTD.

More notable climate facts and stats

• Arctic sea ice was scant, again: Average Arctic sea ice coverage (extent) for June ranked third smallest on record, 10% below the 1981–2010 average.

A scorching first six months for some continents and regions: Record-warm YTD temperatures have covered many parts of the globe so far in 2020, including South America, Europe, Asia and the Gulf of Mexico. No land or ocean areas had record-cold YTD temperatures.

More > Access the June climate report and download images from the NOAA NCEI website.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

United Way of the Brazos Valley distributing 11,000 free face masks

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Adrienne DeMoss
On Wednesday July 15, United Way will distribute approximately 11,000 face masks from 7 a.m. - 9 a.m.

Education

Texas A&M announces members, charge of Commission on Diversity, Equity and Inclusion

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Adrienne DeMoss
Texas A&M has announced a Commission on Diversity, Equity And Inclusion.

News

Treat of the Day: New children’s book helps kids understand COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Alex Bukoski
New children’s book helps kids understand COVID-19

News

Brazos County confirms 60 new COVID-19 cases

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Adrienne DeMoss
This is a current count of COVID-19 cases in the Brazos Valley based on the information provided to KBTX. Additional information on these cases can be found on the local news page.

Latest News

News

Texas Supreme Court dismisses GOP lawsuit over canceled Houston convention

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Josh Ninke
The Texas Supreme Court is siding with the city of Houston, saying the state Republican party doesn’t can’t force the city to host their planned convention.

News

Help impact area foster children with Voices for Children

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Fallon Appleton
Join Voices for Children in helping foster children across area seven counties through volunteering and donating to their Shop CASA kids drive.

News

Voices for Children: Shop for CASA Kids drive

Updated: 6 hours ago
The latest news, weather conditions and sports reported by the KBTX News team.

News

Voices for Children: CASA Volunteer Orientation

Updated: 6 hours ago
The latest news, weather conditions and sports reported by the KBTX News team.

News

Two sides again go face-to-face over Sully statue

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Rusty Surette and Jessica Gruenling
A couple hundred people gathered Sunday on campus for several hours to debate the statue and its future.

News

Sul Ross Statue protests and counter-protests

Updated: 14 hours ago
Sul Ross Statue protests and counter-protests