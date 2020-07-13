Advertisement

Monday: Hottest day of the week for the Brazos Valley

Near-record highs hit thermometers by late afternoon
By Shel Winkley
Published: Jul. 12, 2020 at 9:02 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -

Sunday brought the first (official) triple-digit day of 2020 to Bryan-College Station. The thermometer at Easterwood Airport checked in at 100° as of 4:30 in the afternoon.

Monday will bring the following:

  • the hottest high of the upcoming week
  • the hottest temperature in this recent snap of above-average temperatures
  • the hottest temperature (so far) this year

Afternoon highs are expected to run between 100° and 103° Brazos Valley-wide. Factor in the humidity and it will feel-like 107° - 111°+ in the shade by mid-to-late afternoon.

Temperature & heat index forecast for Monday, July 13th
Temperature & heat index forecast for Monday, July 13th(KBTX)

A HEAT ADVISORY is once again in effect for the entire Brazos Valley until 8pm Monday. It will likely be extended into Tuesday before the end of the day.

The record high for July 13th stands at 105°, set back in 1901 (119 years ago). That record is expected to stand and live on to year 120.

More details on what to expect this week and when afternoon highs come back to the double-digits are included in the video above. Added information about 100° climatology for Bryan-College Station can be found below.

