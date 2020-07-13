Advertisement

Texas A&M announces members, charge of Commission on Diversity, Equity and Inclusion

(WIBW)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 11:57 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M University President Michael K. Young announced the membership and charge of a comprehensive Commission on Diversity, Equity and Inclusion to contribute to the climate at Texas A&M and combat racism, Monday morning.

“I am deeply grateful to diverse group of dedicated Aggies – students, former students, faculty and staff – who are volunteering their time to engage in research and discourse across topics of racial intolerance, historical representations such as statues, policies and practices,” said Young in the announcement.

The commission will consist of 45 people, including students, former students, faculty and staff that will evaluate diversity, equity and inclusion on campus.

The commission’s charges include:

  • Engage the university community through public forums to solicit input and information from the broader university community — students, faculty, staff and former students.
  • Assess relevant data and literature — reports, policies and practices — related to diversity, equity and inclusion at Texas A&M and the Bryan and College Station communities.
  • Explore institutional alignment of policies and procedures with the land-grant mission, goals and core values of Texas A&M.
  • Review information across academic and non-academic units affecting the culture, climate and well-being of impacted campus communities.
  • Provide a final report with findings to the Texas A&M System’s Board of Regents and President Young no later than Oct. 30, 2020.
Click here to read the full announcement and see the member list

