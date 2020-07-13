Associated Press Texas Daybook for Monday, Jul. 13.

Monday, Jul. 13 5th anniversary of Sandra Bland's death - 5th anniversary of the death of Sandra Bland in a Waller County, TX, jail cell, following her arrest 10 Jul 2015 for an alleged assault after being pulled over for a minor traffic violation. Bland was found three days later hanged in her jail cell, which authorities ruled a suicide

Monday, Jul. 13 - Friday, Jul. 17 IC EST - International Conference on Environmental Science and Technology

Location: Hilton Houston North, 12400 Greenspoint Dr, Houston, TX

Weblinks: http://www.aasci.org/conference/env/2020/index.html

Contacts: IC EST, Env-conference@AASci.org

Tuesday, Jul. 14 6:30 PM Jill Biden on virtual campaign trail for husband Joe - Former Second Lady Dr Jill Biden campaigns virtually for husband presumptive 2020 Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, participating in a charla on Latina issues, as part of the 'Todos Con Biden' program, with Democratic Reps. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell, Veronica Escobar, and Sylvia Garcia

Weblinks: https://joebiden.com/, https://twitter.com/JoeBiden

Contacts: Joe Biden for President press, BidenPress@joebiden.com

RSVP https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfuZe-l8QnAKJ0jlOguT8BrP1Z92J1NLipQp3bZVrG_45I_5w/viewform

Tuesday, Jul. 14 - Wednesday, Jul. 15 Annual Produced Water Management Permian Basin conference

Location: The Westin Galleria Houston, 5060 W Alabama St, Houston, TX

Weblinks: http://www.water-management-permian.com/, https://twitter.com/LBCG_Ltd

Contacts: LBCG, info@lbcg.com, +44 (0) 800 098 8489

Tuesday, Jul. 14 Texas Primary Run-Off Election held for congressional races, ahead of 3 Nov general election

Weblinks: http://www.state.tx.us, https://twitter.com/TexGov

Contacts: Texas Secretary of State Elections division, elections@sos.state.tx.us, 1 800 252 8683

CORPORATE DATA

Tuesday, Jul. 14 Trinity Industries: Q3 2020 Ex-dividend date

Weblinks: http://www.trin.net/press-releases

Contacts: Preston Bass , Trinity Industries Investor Relations, TrinityInvestorRelations@trin.net, 1 214 631 4420

Wednesday, Jul. 15 10:00 AM '2020 Congressional Pig Book' released - Citizens Against Government Waste release '2020 Congressional Pig Book' - a database of pork projects identified by CAGW - and the 2020 Pig Book Summary, profiling 'the most egregious examples' from the fiscal year 2020 appropriations bills, via virtual press conference with Republicans Sen. Marsha Blackburn and Reps. Ted Budd, Tim Burchett, Bill Flores, Debbie Lesko, Tom McClintock and Ralph Norman, with pre-recorded messages from GOP Sens. Mike Braun, Ted Cruz, Joni Ernst, Mike Lee and Rand Paul

Weblinks: http://www.cagw.org, https://twitter.com/GovWaste

Contacts: Alex Abrams, CAGW communications, aabrams@cagw.org, 1 202 271 3979

The virtual press conference will be held on a private Zoom webinar. If you respond and plan to attend, you will receive a private invitation to the virtual conference. Please do not share this information with anyone else. They will not be allowed into the webinar. However, if you have a substitute reporter, they can let them in with their approval. Hold your questions until the end of the press conference

CORPORATE DATA

Wednesday, Jul. 15 Lennox International Inc: Q2 2020 Dividend payment date

Weblinks: http://www.lennoxinternational.com

Contacts: Steve Harrison, Lennox International Inc Investor Relations, investor@lennoxintl.com, 1 972 497 6670

Wednesday, Jul. 15 Quanta Services Inc: Q2 2020 Dividend payment date

Weblinks: http://investors.quantaservices.com/events_calendar

Contacts: Kip Rupp, Quanta Services Investor Relations, investors@quantaservices.com, 1 713 341 7260