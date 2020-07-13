Advertisement

Texas Supreme Court dismisses GOP lawsuit over canceled Houston convention

(AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
(AP Photo/David J. Phillip)(David J. Phillip | AP)
By Josh Ninke
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 9:28 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
AUSTIN, Texas (KBTX) -The Texas Supreme Court is siding with the city of Houston, saying the state Republican party can’t force the city to host their planned convention.

The convention was scheduled to begin July 16, but Mayor Sylvester Turner canceled it last week. He cited public health concerns when he made the announcement.

The Texas Republican Party filed a lawsuit claiming the state could compel the city to let them hold the conference and that their constitutional rights were violated. The court’s opinion says that while they have a right to hold the convention, the Texas Supreme Court doesn’t have jurisdiction in this situation.

The party argues it has constitutional rights to hold a convention and engage in electoral activities, and that is true. But those rights do not allow it to simply commandeer use of the convention center.

Texas Supreme Court Opinion

