Advertisement

Treat of the Day: New children’s book helps kids understand COVID-19

"There’s No Monster Outside: It’s a Virus" written by two A&M professors
New children’s book helps kids understand COVID-19
New children’s book helps kids understand COVID-19(KBTX)
By Alex Bukoski
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 11:41 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - As the number of cases of COVID-19 continues to rise, children across the country are becoming more anxious about their own health and the health of their loved ones. Knowing many parents may struggle with easing those fears, several faculty in the Texas A&M College of Education and Human Development embarked on writing a children’s book that addresses some of these social-emotional concerns.

Texas A&M College of Education and Human Development Professor and Associate Dean for Academic Affairs Dr. Beverly Irby and Texas A&M College of Education and Human Development Regents Professor, Educational Psychology Rafael Lara-Alecio teamed up with Dr. Pam Schiller, a world-renowned early childhood educator to create There’s No Monster Outside: It’s a Virus.

The book tells the story of a young boy who hears about the Coronavirus on the news. Through asking his parents questions, he learns more about the virus and how he can stay safe.

“We wrote this book for children who are hearing the news about COVID-19 and who may be experiencing fears. We have heard children’s dreams that include mean people who take them away from their families, strange things that have happened to their classrooms, friends who are going away or monsters that are coming after them,” says Dr. Fuhui Tong, Interim Department Head in the Department of Educational Psychology. “All of these types of fears seem to be internalized and expressed in dreams or daydreams of children we know—even my own young children have said such things.”

The book is available to parents and children free of charge via the Center for Research and Development in Dual Language and Literacy Acquisition. So far, the book is available in English and Spanish with work underway to trans-adapt it in Mandarin and Arabic.

“We wanted to ensure that this work was as accessible as possible, particularly knowing that many family members were out of work and could not access bookstores, or perhaps children were from very rural areas in their countries and could only have access to via a cellphone service,” says Lara-Alecio, “we are hoping to have other authors to come forward and help us trans-adapt the book quickly into even more of the most spoken languages in the world. Currently, the book is published in the aforementioned four languages to serve a basic need during this coronavirus pandemic, but we need it published in more languages.”

“I am happy that we have such caring professors who want to help children to overcome fears no matter where they may reside around the world. We are proud of the Center for Research & Development in Dual Language & Literacy Acquisition—this is an example of one way we promote the land grant mission of Texas A&M University—to serve the citizens of Texas and beyond,” said Dean Joyce Alexander.

Access the book free of charge on the CRDLLA site.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

United Way of the Brazos Valley distributing 11,000 free face masks

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Adrienne DeMoss
On Wednesday July 15, United Way will distribute approximately 11,000 face masks from 7 a.m. - 9 a.m.

Education

Texas A&M announces members, charge of Commission on Diversity, Equity and Inclusion

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By Adrienne DeMoss
Texas A&M has announced a Commission on Diversity, Equity And Inclusion.

News

Brazos County confirms 60 new COVID-19 cases

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Adrienne DeMoss
This is a current count of COVID-19 cases in the Brazos Valley based on the information provided to KBTX. Additional information on these cases can be found on the local news page.

News

Texas Supreme Court dismisses GOP lawsuit over canceled Houston convention

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Josh Ninke
The Texas Supreme Court is siding with the city of Houston, saying the state Republican party doesn’t can’t force the city to host their planned convention.

Latest News

News

Help impact area foster children with Voices for Children

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Fallon Appleton
Join Voices for Children in helping foster children across area seven counties through volunteering and donating to their Shop CASA kids drive.

News

Voices for Children: Shop for CASA Kids drive

Updated: 4 hours ago
The latest news, weather conditions and sports reported by the KBTX News team.

News

Voices for Children: CASA Volunteer Orientation

Updated: 4 hours ago
The latest news, weather conditions and sports reported by the KBTX News team.

News

Two sides again go face-to-face over Sully statue

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Rusty Surette and Jessica Gruenling
A couple hundred people gathered Sunday on campus for several hours to debate the statue and its future.

News

Sul Ross Statue protests and counter-protests

Updated: 13 hours ago
Sul Ross Statue protests and counter-protests

News

Sunday Night Weather Update 7/12

Updated: 14 hours ago