Two sides again go face-to-face over Sully statue

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - On a day when the heat index soared over 110-degrees, supporters and protesters of the Lawrence Sullivan Ross statue on the Texas A&M campus once again faced off over the future of the monument.

The two sides remained there for several hours, although the crowd grew smaller as the evening set in. At one point Texas A&M Track and Field standout Infinite Tucker climbed onto the statue to address the crowd. Before that, supporters linked arms and created a physical barrier around Sully tot try and prevent protesters from trying to touch it.

Infinite Tucker has gotten on top of the Sully statue. pic.twitter.com/VUqBdQewhG — Jessica Gruenling (@JessGruenling) July 12, 2020

This was the third significant protest that’s occurred on campus involving the statue. Protesters have said they’ll continue these events until the statue is removed. Supporters, many who came in from out-of-town on Sunday, said they’ll continue to show up to protect it.

Texas A&M University is in the process of putting together a Commission on Historic Representations. That group will be tasked with reviewing all statues, monuments, and buildings on campus and will help determine what if any changes should be made. That will include the Sully statue.

To watch interviews from both sides of the debate on Sunday, click on the video player above.

Roughly 175-200 people are now face to face at the Sully statue at Texas A&M. Police are also here keeping a close eye on everything. 5:24pm pic.twitter.com/Tj1s0eRpWz — Rusty Surette (@KBTXRusty) July 12, 2020

