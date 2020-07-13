United Way of the Brazos Valley distributing 11,000 free face masks

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - United Way of the Brazos Valley is back with more masks. After a successful first drive-thru distributing free face masks, the organization has decided to schedule another one.

On Wednesday July 15, United Way will distribute approximately 11,000 free face masks from 7 a.m. - 9 a.m.

Surgical masks were donated by Brazos County Emergency Management and N95 masks were donated by Lowe’s Home Improvement.

Like last time, the masks will be distributed in bundles of five with a limit of one bundle per car. The distribution will take place at Veteran’s Park, 3101 Harvey Rd., College Station, TX 77802. Drivers are asked to enter on Veterans Parkway from University Drive and follow the signs to pick up their face mask bundle. Drivers are then asked to exit Veterans Park on Harvey Road.

There is no cost and registration or identification is not required.

