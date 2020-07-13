Advertisement

Washington NFL team dropping ‘Redskins’ name after 87 years

(KKCO)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 1:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON (AP) - The Washington NFL team is shedding the “Redskins” name effective immediately. The change comes less than two weeks after owner Dan Snyder launched an organizational review amid pressure from sponsors to make a change.

A new name for one of football’s oldest franchises must still be selected and it’s unclear how soon that will happen. Native American experts and advocates have long protested the name they call a “dictionary-defined racial slur.”

The name dates to 1933 when the team was still based in Boston.

