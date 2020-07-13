Westbrook tests positive for COVID-19

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Houston Rockets guard Russell Westbrook announced on social media Monday that he has tested positive for COVID-19, but that he’s feeling fine and currently in quarantine.

Westbrook along with back-court teammate James Harden did not join the team in Orlando for practices this weekend. Houston’s first game is July 31 against the Dallas Mavericks.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.