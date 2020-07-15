American Legion Post 159 has funds to help veterans in need

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The American Legion Post 159 says they have funds to help veterans in need and they’re surprised they haven’t been contacted more during this COVID-19 season.

The American Legion partners with Brazos Valley Cares, American Legion Auxiliary, and the Vietnam Veteran Association for the assistance program. They reach out to vets in need and help them with bills and rental assistance. Usually, Post 159 donates about $20,000 every year. So far, they’ve only done $11,000 this year.

Post Commander Tom Marty with the Legion says they can help with utilities up to $500 and rent up to $1,000.

“It’s what the American Legion was set up to do. Even in these times with the coronavirus and the shelter in place and all of the different things we’re putting up with, it’s still important that we as veterans help our brother and sister veterans when they’re in need,” Marty said.

If you’re a veteran in need, call (979) 778-1936 and leave a message for the post commander, or email post159@alegion159.org. To qualify, you must have proof you were honorably discharged and live in the Bryan-College Station area.

