Baffert suspended 15 days after two horses test positive for lidocaine

Two-time Triple Crown-winning trainer Bob Baffert has been suspended for 15 days by the Arkansas Racing Commission after two of his horses tested positive for a banned substance.

The commission says in a ruling that the suspension runs from Aug. 1 to Aug. 15. His horses Charlatan and Gamine each tested positive for lidocaine in two rounds of testing. They both won races at Oaklawn Park in Hot Springs, Arkansas, on May 2.