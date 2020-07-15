Advertisement

Brazos County confirms 80 new COVID-19 cases

This is a current count of COVID-19 cases in the Brazos Valley, updated as information is sent in. Additional information on these cases, when available, can be found on the KBTX homepage.
(KBTX)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 10:59 AM CDT
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos County Health District has reported 80 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Brazos County. Currently, there are 1,071 active cases.

No new deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours. There have been 36 total deaths in Brazos County related to COVID-19.

31 people are currently hospitalized. Three people were discharged from the hospital in the last 24 hours. 2,093 patients are classified as recovered, which means they have been fever-free for 72 hours without fever-reducing medications, and it has been 10 days after onset of symptoms.

The total number of confirmed positive cases in the county since testing began is 3,200. There have been 24,953 tests performed.

The Brazos County hospital total bed occupancy is at 76 percent, and the total ICU bed occupancy is at 86 percent.

Here is a breakdown of confirmed COVID-19 cases by zip code in Brazos County:

  • 77801: 283
  • 77802: 257
  • 77803: 900
  • 77805: 8
  • 77806: 5
  • 77807: 208
  • 77808: 159
  • 77840: 584
  • 77841: 3
  • 77842: 2
  • 77843: 7
  • 77845: 719
  • 77866: 1
  • 77868: 8
  • Unknown: 56

Zip codes 77843, 77862, 77866, and 77881 are P.O. Boxes and technically should not contain cases since they do not contain patient addresses. They belong to Texas A&M University, Kurten, Wellborn, and Millican respectively.

BRAZOS VALLEY COVID-19 CASES BY COUNTY

CountyActive CasesTotal Cases
Austin74144
Brazos1,0713,200
Burleson133156
Grimes186647
Houston40108
Lee79103
Leon91104
Madison117158
Milam55191
Montgomery1,3143,471
Robertson111132
San Jacinto67109
Trinity4484
Walker5242,392
Waller101253
Washington152365

Most of the Brazos Valley falls under state trauma service area N (Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Leon, Madison, Robertson and Washington counties). Trauma Service Area N currently reports 500 staffed hospital beds with 128 beds available. According to the state’s latest data, the region has 1 available ICU beds and 38 available ventilators. The state’s last update listed 70 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in the hospital.

Austin County has reported 74 active cases of COVID-19 . The county has 144 total cases, and 66 cases have recovered.

Burleson County currently has 133 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 156 total cases, and 21 cases have recovered.

Grimes County currently has 173 active cases. There have been 121 total cases in the county and 103 total cases in Navasota. Grimes County has reported 33 recoveries. The TDCJ has reported 13 active cases and 419 total cases. There have been 406 recoveries and one death.

According to its website, Houston County has confirmed 108 total cases of COVID-19. There are 39 active cases and 67 cases are recovered. There has been one COVID-19 related death. Eastham prison currently has one active case.

Lee County has reported 79 active cases. The county has a total of 103 cases, with 16 recoveries and 3 deaths.

Leon County currently has 91 active cases. The county has 104 total cases, with 7 recoveries.

Madison County has reported 117 active cases. The county has a total of 158 cases with 20 recoveries.

Milam County currently has 55 active cases of COVID-19. There have been 191 total cases and 136 recovered cases. There are currently four people hospitalized, and two COVID-19 related deaths.

Montgomery County has 1,314 active cases of COVID-19. There have been 3,471 total cases and 2,113 recovered cases. There have been 44 COVID-19 related deaths.

Robertson County has 111 active COVID-19 cases, with 132 total cases. Currently, 20 patients have recovered and there are no reported deaths. Below are the zip codes associated with active cases:

  • 77859 - 60
  • 77856 - 32
  • 77837 - 8
  • 76629 - 910
  • 77867 - 0
  • 77882 - 1

San Jacinto County currently has 67 active cases of COVID-19. The county has a total of 109 cases with 35 recoveries.

Trinity County currently has 44 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 84 total cases with 39 recoveries.

Walker County has 2,392 total cases of COVID-19. Out of the total, 524 cases are active in the community and 191 are recovered community cases. 1,677 cases are from the TDCJ. For more information on Walker County COVID-19 case numbers, click here.

Waller County has 253 active cases of COVID-19. There are 101 total cases and 152 recovered cases.

Washington County currently has 152 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 365 total cases with 181 recoveries and 32 deaths.

For the latest updates from TDCJ, click here.

ACROSS TEXAS

View the state's coronavirus dashboard for the latest COVID-19 case information.

Statewide, Texas has an estimated 129,657 active cases and 142,398 recoveries. There have been 282,365 total cases reported and 2,924,288 total tests (both viral and antibody).

To date, 3,432 Texans have died from COVID-19.

249 of 254 counties in the state of Texas are currently reporting cases. Harris County leads the state in total cases with 49,027 cases reported.

The state’s last update was provided on July 15 at 4:00 p.m.

