Dr. Sullivan: ‘Wait and see’ on masks; hospitals monitoring capacity concerns

By Kathleen Witte
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 6:03 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Brazos County Alternate Health Authority Dr. Seth Sullivan says that we are just going to have to wait and see if the masks are working.

“There is a significant lag,” said Dr. Sullivan. “It might be up to three weeks before we know.”

Dr. Sullivan joined First News at Four on July 15 to discuss the consistently large numbers of new cases of COVID-19 reported daily. He also talked about hospitalizations in the county.

When Gov. Greg Abbott allowed facilities to resume elective surgeries and procedures, he told hospitals to save 25 percent capacity at all times for potential COVID-19 patients. As of Wednesday, 76 percent of hospital beds were occupied, and 86 percent of ICU beds were taken in Brazos County.

Dr. Sullivan says that hospitals are monitoring those numbers closely as the governor has again suspended elective procedures in some area counties, though not Brazos County.

“If they get to a point where they don’t have the staff, they will cut back on certain procedures,” said Dr. Sullivan. “It’s not always a block thing, where it’s yes or it’s no.”

A report out of Florida showed that some testing facilities there were only reporting positive cases of the virus to the state health department, not disclosing the negative test results.

Dr. Sullivan assures residents that isn’t the case with the Brazos County Health District and its six testing partners. He says knowing both the negative and the positive test results is crucial, specifically for calculating the county’s positivity rate.

“If we’re only reporting or only seeing the positives, then we don’t have a full picture of what’s happening from the testing perspective,” said Dr. Sullivan. “We are getting both positives and negatives from our testing partners.”

For the full conversation, see the video player above.

