Garrett agrees to $125,000,000.00 extension with Browns

(KBTX)
By Darryl V Bruffett
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 2:57 PM CDT
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - According to reports out of Cleveland the NFL Browns have made Myles Garrett the highest paid non-quarterback in NFL history after reportedly agreeing to a five-year, $125 million extension.

While some NFL teams are apprehensive right now about handing out massive contract extensions in the midst of a pandemic the Browns realize that the Texas A&M product that was the number one overall pick in the 2007 draft is a difference maker with 30.5 sacks in 37 career games.

The $25 million average annual value surpasses the $23.5 million being earned by Chicago Bears pass-rusher Khalil Mack as the highest ever for a defender.

