Inmate, staff, patrol deputy test positive for COVID-19 at Milam County Jail

CAMERON, Texas (KBTX) - An inmate at Milam County jail has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a Facebook post for Milam County Sheriff, Chris White.

The inmate, who was assigned kitchen duties, started to exhibit a low-grade fever, according to the post. The inmate was quarantined immediately and taken to get tested at Baylor Scott & White in Temple. White said the inmate is showing very mild symptoms and is in quarantine.

The Facebook post also said that three jail staff members and one patrol deputy tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend.

“There does not appear to be any related pattern of the three infected staff members or the patrol deputy and the inmate’s condition based on their different assignments and duties throughout the jail,” said White in the post.

They have been unable to determine how or when anyone became infected, but they have put additional safety protocols in place.

“Our current safety protocols, include mandatory mask use, enhanced personal and surface sanitation and daily symptom checks,” said White. “However, we will be taking additional measures and precautions to control or end any further spread of the virus within the jail. Some of those measures will be enhanced surface cleaning, additional quarantine measures and new protocols for working inmates.”

