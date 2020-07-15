Advertisement

Kats Place Nine On All-SLC Teams

Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 2:08 PM CDT
FRISCO – Nine Bearkats were selected to the preseason all-Southland Conference team as the Southland released its annual all-conference teams in a release on Wednesday.

The nine players selected to the preseason team was second only Central Arkansas.

Defensive linemen Joseph Wallace and Trace Mascorro, the reigning SLC Newcomer of the Year, were each named to the preseason all-SLC first team along with running back Donovan Williams, offensive lineman Colby Thomas and punter Matt McRobert.

The Kats also landed four on the preseason second team in defensive lineman Jevon Leon, offensive lineman Eleasah Anderson and cornerbacks Zyon McCollum and Jaylen Thomas.

Of SHSU’s nine selections, eight were automatic selections after earning all-league honors at the conclusion of the 2019 season while Anderson was voted onto the second squad after seeing action in 11 games as a sophomore following his transfer from Baylor.

Five of SHSU’s nods come on the defensive side, including three on the defensive line, with the Kats holding high expectations for that unit in 2020. Defensive coordinator Clayton Carlin’s crew was one of the top defensive clubs in the nation in 2019, leading the nation in rushing defense (69.9 ypg), tackles for loss (10.9 TFL per game) and third-down conversion percentage (34.0 percent).

McRobert also made multiple all-America teams in his first full season as the Kats’ punter, helping SHSU rank third in the FCS in net punting with 41.49 yards per punt last year. Offensively, Colby Thomas was named to the all-SLC first team in 2019, helping pave the way for Williams, who earned second team honors of his own as a sophomore, rushing for 925 yards and 14 scores.

Sam Houston is set to kick off the 2020 season on September 5 against Tarleton State at Bowers Stadium.

