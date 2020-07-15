Wanted man peacefully surrenders to deputies at College Station home

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Roads in a neighborhood near Thomas Park in College Station are back open following a nearly four-hour standoff between negotiators and a wanted man.

The unidentified suspect surrendered around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday to the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office. It’s unclear exactly what the man was wanted for, but deputies said he was never a threat to any nearby residents and the perimeter was a precaution to ensure that he would be taken into custody without incident.

The College Station Police Department and members of its tactical unit were also on hand to assist along with DPS and the College Station Fire Department.

Francis Drive was shut down during the standoff. No injuries were reported.

