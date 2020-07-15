Local City Council seats open, candidate filing period begins soon

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - City Councils in both Bryan and College Station are set to open the candidate filing period soon.

College Station City Council

The filing period for College Station City Council Places 1, 3 and 5 starts Saturday, July 18 and runs through Aug. 17.

Candidate packets can be picked up at the City Secretary’s office inside College Station City Hall or you can email City Secretary Tanya Smith. Applications will be processed on Monday, July 20.

Eligible candidates must be:

At least 18 years old on the first day of the term to be served

U.S. citizen

Qualified Texas voter

College Station resident for at least one year prior to Election Day.

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 3.

Information on the College Station City Council seats

Place-1

Councilman Bob Brick is finishing his first term (2017-20) on the council. The winner of the Place-1 race will serve a two-year term that will end in November 2022.

Place-3

Councilwoman Linda Harvell, who also currently serves as Mayor Pro Tem, is finishing her first full term (2017-20) on the council after serving out an unexpired term (2016-17) prior to that. The winner of the Place-3 race will serve a four-year term that will end in November 2024.

Place-5

Councilman John Nichols is finishing his first full term (2017-20) in the Place-5 seat. He previously served on the council (Place-4: 2012-15; 2015-16). The winner of the Place-5 race will serve a four-year term that will end in November 2024.

SPECIAL RUNOFF ELECTION

Place-4

The winner of this special runoff will fill the one-year unexpired term created when former Councilwoman Elianor Vessali stepped down in fall 2019 to seek the Republican nomination for the U.S. Congressional Dist. 17 seat.

Bryan City Council

Bryan City Council candidate filing begins Saturday, July 18 and ends on Aug. 17 at 5 p.m. Candidates can file for the positions of City Council member Single Member District Number Three and City Council member Single Member District Number Four. The terms for these positions will last three years.

Candidate Packets will be available for pick up at the Bryan Municipal Building, Room 302 or can be sent by email.

The City of Bryan City Council is holding their general election on Nov. 3, 2020.

In order to be a candidate, a person must:

Be 18 years of age or older;

Be a U.S. citizen;

Be a registered voter in the City of Bryan or single member district (if running for a single member district seat on the Council) on the date of filing for elected office;

Have resided within the State of Texas continuously for 12 months immediately preceding the deadline for filing for a place on the ballot;

Have resided continuously for six months in the City of Bryan or in the single member district (if running for a single member district seat on the Council) immediately preceding the deadline for filing for a place on the ballot;

If elected, a Councilmember from a single member district must remain a resident of that district for the entire term;

Not have been determined by a final judgment of a court exercising probate jurisdiction to be totally mentally incapacitated or partially mentally incapacitated without the right to vote;

Not have been finally convicted of a felony from which the candidate has not been pardoned or otherwise released from the resulting disabilities;

Not have a financial interest in any contract, job, work, or service of or to the City of Bryan, or the sale to the City of Bryan of any supplies, equipment, material, or real or personal property.

