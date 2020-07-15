Road Work project wrapping up on FM 1179 in Bryan

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Road work is wrapping up on one of Bryan’s busiest streets.

You may have recently noticed work on FM 1179 including Briarcrest Drive and Villa Maria Road. TxDOT said a new seal coat was recently put in and striping operations started on Monday. That work happened on the road from Highway 6 all the way to State Highway 47.

“The seal coat is where we go in and we shoot oil and put rock on the roadway and what this does is it helps to add life to the roadway where we don’t have to build a brand new roadway at the time. It’s to preserve what we have,” said Bob Colwell, with the TxDOT Bryan District

The project is expected to be finished Friday. TxDOT said the work is costing nearly $14 million.

