Small Disturbances Bring Clouds, Spot Rain Chance

Clouds were a nice change of pace today. Few of us even managed to count a handful of sprinkles on the windshield at times Wednesday morning. Small disturbances rounding the eastern side of high pressure will help to keep a mostly cloudy feel to Thursday morning (and, sure, maybe a few sprinkles through 10am) before sunshine should break between that overcast. If we can pop out some blue sky, temperatures are slated to run in the upper 90s, with a few spots west of the Brazos River capable of climbing as high as 99° or 100°.

Friday brings some hope that one or two of us may find a quick rain by afternoon. Here’s how we could pull it off: a broad area of low pressure in the Gulf is headed west to Mexico. That may help bring the sea breeze northbound to get a spot of rain going near or in the south side of the area. For those further north, another one of these small disturbances may swing from northeast to west to help pop up one or two rain making clouds through the afternoon. That all said, as it stands currently, a lot of us are expected to remain dry. It is a 20% shot at rain ahead of the weekend...something to keep an eye on to see if we can’t bump up the odds a touch before then...

Wednesday Night: Increasing clouds by sunrise. Low: 76. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

Thursday: Partly cloudy by afternoon. High: 98. Heat index: 102-105. Wind: SSW 5-10 mph.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy. Low: 77. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with an isolated chance for rain. High: 97. Heat index: 103 - 106. Wind: SSE 5-10 mph.

