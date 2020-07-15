Advertisement

Texas A&M’s Spiller Named to Doak Walker Award Watch List

By Texas A&M Sports Information
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 2:53 PM CDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS – Texas A&M’s Isaiah Spiller has been named to the 2020 Doak Walker Award Watch List, announced Wednesday by the PwC SMU Athletic Forum.

Spiller, a sophomore running back, wasted little time establishing his presence in the A&M backfield as he exploded for an 85 yard touchdown run against Texas State in the 2019 season opener, the fourth-longest rush ever by an A&M freshman. A season ago, the Spring, Texas native posted 946 rushing yards to lead all SEC freshman running backs. The phenom chipped in 203 receiving yards to become A&M’s 14th freshman to cross the 1,000 all-purpose yard mark. For his efforts, Spiller earned SEC All-Freshman Team honors from the league’s coaches and was named the Top Offensive Newcomer at Texas A&M Football’s annual banquet.

The PwC SMU Athletic Forum Board of Directors will name ten semifinalists in November, and three finalists, as voted on by the Doak Walker Award National Selection Committee, will be announced in November. The committee will cast a second vote in December to determine the recipient. The National Selection Committee consists of past recipients, former NFL All-Pro and college All-America running backs, media members and selected special representatives.

The recipient of the 2020 Doak Walker Award will be announced live on The Home Depot College Football Awards.

The award is named for SMU’s three-time All-America running back Doak Walker. It is the only major collegiate award that requires all candidates to be in good academic standing and on schedule to graduate within one year of other students of the same classification.

Latest News

Sports

Texas A&M’s Spiller Named to Doak Walker Award Watch List

Updated: Jul. 18, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

Sports

Bjork updates 12th Man during interview on Wednesday’s Studio 12 segment

Updated: Jul. 18, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

Sports

Aggie Track & Field program garner USTFCCCA All-Academic honors

Updated: 1 hour ago
The Texas A&M Women’s Track & Field team and 11 individual student-athletes received U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association All-Academic honors, the organization announced Thursday afternoon.

Sports

MEAC suspends fall sports - 3rd DI league to postpone its football season

Updated: 2 hours ago
The Mid-American Athletic Conference has suspended fall sports, becoming the third Division I league to postpone its football season.

Sports

Ausbon Named to Biletnikoff Award Watch List

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Texas A&M’s Jhamon Ausbon has been named to the 2020 Biletnikoff Award Watch List, announced Thursday by the Tallahassee Quarterback Club Foundation.

Latest News

Sports

#loveBETTER Virtual Basketball Camp Registration Now Open

Updated: 3 hours ago
Texas A&M Men’s Basketball head coach Buzz Williams and staff have announced the first-ever #loveBETTER Virtual Basketball Camps slated for August 3-6 and August 10-13.

Sports

Bombers Even the Series

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Brazos Valley Bombers
The Brazos Valley Bombers took down the visiting Frisco RoughRiders tonight, 7-2, to improve to 7-4 on the season.

Sports

Aggie Matt Kent receives Gold Glove

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By John Wilson
Former Texas A&M pitcher Matt Kent got a surprise at home in Waco.

Sports

Elliott wins NASCAR’s All Star Race at Bristol

Updated: 17 hours ago
Chase Elliott joined his father as winner of NASCAR’s annual All-Star race. He earned the $1 million prize Wednesday in front of limited spectators at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Sports

Aggie Matt Kent receives Gold Glove

Updated: 18 hours ago

Sports

Bombers Even the Series

Updated: 18 hours ago