The candidates are set for the general election. Now what?

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas primaries are finally over, with some surprises and other expected results during Tuesday’s run-off.

Brazos Valley residents will see two federal races on their ballots come November: the race between sitting Republican Sen. John Cornyn and his Democratic challenger MJ Hegar, and the open-seat race for District 17 in the House of Representatives between political newcomer Democrat Rick Kennedy and former Republican congressman Pete Sessions.

“Texas may be turning a little blue, but it is still solidly a red state,” said Kirby Goidel, director of the Texas A&M Public Policy Research Institute. Goidel joined First News at Four to share predictions and analysis about these races that he says are likely to be hotly contested.

