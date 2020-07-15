Advertisement

This week’s First Responder Salute goes to Ricky Van of the Bryan Fire Department.

Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 3:48 PM CDT
Currently serving as an Assistant Chief for Support Services, Ricky is a proud dad, grandfather, and community hero. He has served the citizens of Bryan for over 40 years, having started with the Bryan Fire Department way back in March of 1979.

We salute this week’s First Responder Ricky Van.

The First Responders Salute is sponsored by Waltman & Grisham.

