Traffic Alert: Road work begins on Munson Avenue in College Station

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Routine road maintenance starts Wednesday on Munson Avenue between Harvey Road and Dominik Drive in College Station.

Drivers should expect traffic delays and temporary road closures through the duration of the project.

Crews are doing routine maintenance work on the road weekdays from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. No work will be done on the road during the weekends, according to the City of College Station.

The project is expected to be completed by July 23.

