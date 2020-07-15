Treat of the Day: New Brazos County deputies commissioned

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - Three new deputies have been commissioned to the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies Dobbins, Smith, and Weichert all recently graduated the TEEX Central Texas Police Academy. Then, on Tuesday, they were sworn in as deputy sheriffs by Sheriff Chris Kirk.

Deputies Smith and Weichert are supervisors within the jail security division, and Deputy Dobbins works in the intake and release division.

