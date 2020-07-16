Aggie Matt Kent receives Gold Glove

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Former Texas A&M pitcher Matt Kent got a surprise at home in Waco. Kent received a Gold Glove for his work during the 2019 minor league season. Kent plays in the Boston Red Sox minor league system. During the 2019 season Kent pitched 152.1 innings and did not commit an error.

Kent pitched three years at Texas A&M racking up a 14-5 record with two saves and a 3.14 era. He was a 13th round selection by the Red Sox in the 2015 Major League Baseball Draft.

