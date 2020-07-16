Aggie Track & Field program garner USTFCCCA All-Academic honors

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M Women’s Track & Field team and 11 individual student-athletes received U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association All-Academic honors, the organization announced Thursday afternoon.

Six men and five women from the Aggie Track & Field program individually earned USTFCCCA All-Academic honors. While maintaining a 3.25 GPA or higher, student-athletes were required to finish the indoor season ranked in the top-96 in an individual event or in the top-48 in any relay event.

The Aggie women’s track & field team maintained a cumulative 3.204 GPA during the 2019-20 academic year to earn USTFCCCA All-Academic Team honors, one of 264 Division I programs to do so.

USTFCCCA All-Academic Individual Honors

Men

Jon Bishop – Mathematics

Mason Corbin – Sport Management

Zach Davis – Management Information Systems

Bryce Deadmon – Marketing

Lagarious McQuirter – University Studies Liberal Arts

Carlton Orange – Real Estate

Women

Immanuela Aliu – University Studies-Leadership

Ashley Driscoll – Biomedical Sciences

Virginia Preiss – Ecosystem Science and Management

Kennedy Smith – Communications

Charokee Young – Sport Management