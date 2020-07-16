Advertisement

Aggie Track & Field program garner USTFCCCA All-Academic honors

(KBTX)
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 2:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M Women’s Track & Field team and 11 individual student-athletes received U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association All-Academic honors, the organization announced Thursday afternoon.

Six men and five women from the Aggie Track & Field program individually earned USTFCCCA All-Academic honors. While maintaining a 3.25 GPA or higher, student-athletes were required to finish the indoor season ranked in the top-96 in an individual event or in the top-48 in any relay event.

The Aggie women’s track & field team maintained a cumulative 3.204 GPA during the 2019-20 academic year to earn USTFCCCA All-Academic Team honors, one of 264 Division I programs to do so.

USTFCCCA All-Academic Individual Honors

Men

Jon Bishop – Mathematics

Mason Corbin – Sport Management

Zach Davis – Management Information Systems

Bryce Deadmon – Marketing

Lagarious McQuirter – University Studies Liberal Arts

Carlton Orange – Real Estate

Women

Immanuela Aliu – University Studies-Leadership

Ashley Driscoll – Biomedical Sciences

Virginia Preiss – Ecosystem Science and Management

Kennedy Smith – Communications

Charokee Young – Sport Management

Latest News

Sports

Bjork updates 12th Man during interview on Wednesday’s Studio 12 segment

Updated: Jul. 18, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

Sports

Texas A&M’s Spiller Named to Doak Walker Award Watch List

Updated: Jul. 18, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

Sports

MEAC suspends fall sports - 3rd DI league to postpone its football season

Updated: 2 hours ago
The Mid-American Athletic Conference has suspended fall sports, becoming the third Division I league to postpone its football season.

Sports

Ausbon Named to Biletnikoff Award Watch List

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Texas A&M’s Jhamon Ausbon has been named to the 2020 Biletnikoff Award Watch List, announced Thursday by the Tallahassee Quarterback Club Foundation.

Latest News

Sports

#loveBETTER Virtual Basketball Camp Registration Now Open

Updated: 3 hours ago
Texas A&M Men’s Basketball head coach Buzz Williams and staff have announced the first-ever #loveBETTER Virtual Basketball Camps slated for August 3-6 and August 10-13.

Sports

Bombers Even the Series

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Brazos Valley Bombers
The Brazos Valley Bombers took down the visiting Frisco RoughRiders tonight, 7-2, to improve to 7-4 on the season.

Sports

Aggie Matt Kent receives Gold Glove

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By John Wilson
Former Texas A&M pitcher Matt Kent got a surprise at home in Waco.

Sports

Elliott wins NASCAR’s All Star Race at Bristol

Updated: 17 hours ago
Chase Elliott joined his father as winner of NASCAR’s annual All-Star race. He earned the $1 million prize Wednesday in front of limited spectators at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Sports

Aggie Matt Kent receives Gold Glove

Updated: 18 hours ago

Sports

Bombers Even the Series

Updated: 18 hours ago